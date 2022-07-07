Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

