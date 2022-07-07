Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 13,523 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

