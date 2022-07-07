Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

