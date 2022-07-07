Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

