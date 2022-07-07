Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 14,868 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,388,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

GMF opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $132.42.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

