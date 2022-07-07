Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 271,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.