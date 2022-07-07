Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Cut to GBX 13

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 13 ($0.16) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:HUM traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.64 ($0.12). 283,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.