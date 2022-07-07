Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile (CVE:THCX)
Read More
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.