Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00123300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00627458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

