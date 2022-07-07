IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $186,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $373.65. 5,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.