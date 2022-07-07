IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 4.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 17,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 39,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IDW Media by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDW Media Company Profile (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.