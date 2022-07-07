Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 14,927 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5,695.4% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.8% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

NFLX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

