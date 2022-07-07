Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 426,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 419,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

