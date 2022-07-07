Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 2.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Coinbase Global worth $105,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011,654. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

