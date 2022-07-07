Ieq Capital LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,708,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

