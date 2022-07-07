Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $223.03. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,267. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

