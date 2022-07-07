Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 215,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

