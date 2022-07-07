Ieq Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555,484 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

