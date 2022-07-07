Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $78.84 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $121.13 or 0.00578005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $78.84 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00451233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

