Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,215,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

