INDUS (ETR:INH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.05

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.05 ($21.93) and last traded at €22.90 ($23.85), with a volume of 37417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($22.60).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INH. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on INDUS in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on shares of INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get INDUS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.23.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.