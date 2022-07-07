Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Down 3.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

