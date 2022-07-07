Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 18,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.
About Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Input Capital (INPCF)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.