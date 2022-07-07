Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 18,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Get Input Capital alerts:

About Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.