Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,489 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,489 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,458.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,494,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 149,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

