Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,174,228 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of BRK-A stock traded up $303.91 on Thursday, hitting $414,148.01. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450,559.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $474,400.39.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

