Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £14,898.09 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($18,040.80).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.46) on Thursday. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.87) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

