Insider Buying: Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Chairman Purchases 3,225,806 Shares of Stock

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) Chairman Howard S. Jonas bought 3,225,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,338,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,362.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RFL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 607,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,395. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.90. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 14.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

