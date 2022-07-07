Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,477. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $28,853,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

