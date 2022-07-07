Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 5,581 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,478,455 shares in the company, valued at $984,725,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

