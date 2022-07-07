Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 5,865 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 537,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
