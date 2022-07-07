Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 5,865 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 537,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

