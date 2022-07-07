Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,596,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLBL remained flat at $$9.84 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

