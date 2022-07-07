Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires New Shares in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,023,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 163,109 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 118,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

