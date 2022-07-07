Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 4,700 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

OTCMKTS MTACU remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

