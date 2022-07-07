Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Cuts Holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

