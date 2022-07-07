Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $49,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTIC stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

