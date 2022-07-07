Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $53,000 in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 6,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,573. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

