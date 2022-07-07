Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

