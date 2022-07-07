Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 54,906 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,906 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp V comprises 1.0% of Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,696. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
