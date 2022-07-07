Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJFA. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

EJFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

