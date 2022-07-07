Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 33,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 794,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,741,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

