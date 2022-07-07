Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

