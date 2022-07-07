Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 509,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,741,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

