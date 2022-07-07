Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 1.3%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

