International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 5.11 $151.87 million $2.71 24.10

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 20.40% 28.84% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 1 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $60.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

