International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.91

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 17670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.
In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
