International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.91

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 17670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.