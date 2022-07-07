International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $97,949,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

