Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 270,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

