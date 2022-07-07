Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $404.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.82 and its 200 day moving average is $473.17. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

