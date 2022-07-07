Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

