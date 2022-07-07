Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.98% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.